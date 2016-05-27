Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This is my new #1 favorite.
I smoked about half a joint (cone) and I haven't felt this good in a very very long time. I'm so happy right now and multitasking like a mad man. 6 monitors, 4 computers and I have something going on every single one with no problem AT ALL.
Not feeling stress either just...
White Gorilla is not sweet at all. It's really pungent and fumey, reminiscent of Gorilla Glue. It's also got some wood or something else I can't quite put my finger on. It's on the strong side, too. For instance, I'm kind of having trouble typing this right now.
This is the BEST bud for eye pressure and depression and anxiety and muscle pain just as it says. I have cotton mouth like a mf lol but soooo worth it. Also helped out a lot with social anxiety which took me by surprise when I was being hit on walking home from the store and was told I’m beautiful a...
This is by far my favorite. I am a high volume user in many forms. It’s strong and even stronger in a Volcano. The medicinal effects include but not limited to and are in no particular order:
Relieved my anxiety
Increased libido
Fun and super chill for all your.needs
Definitely my go to.