White Gorilla reviews

Avatar for Pmweedies
Member since 2019
Ewwww no this shit stank
Relaxed
Avatar for imagaymer
Member since 2018
This is my new #1 favorite. I smoked about half a joint (cone) and I haven't felt this good in a very very long time. I'm so happy right now and multitasking like a mad man. 6 monitors, 4 computers and I have something going on every single one with no problem AT ALL. Not feeling stress either just...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for 420rastalion
Member since 2016
easily in my top 5 stains, it has helped me ridiculously with my depression, not to mention it is extremely potent.
EuphoricHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for SilverEyedHuntsman
Member since 2018
White Gorilla is not sweet at all. It's really pungent and fumey, reminiscent of Gorilla Glue. It's also got some wood or something else I can't quite put my finger on. It's on the strong side, too. For instance, I'm kind of having trouble typing this right now.
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Girl44Interrupted
Member since 2018
This is the BEST bud for eye pressure and depression and anxiety and muscle pain just as it says. I have cotton mouth like a mf lol but soooo worth it. Also helped out a lot with social anxiety which took me by surprise when I was being hit on walking home from the store and was told I’m beautiful a...
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for DeathstarWTF
Member since 2019
Stanky danky pungent KO... Sleepytime. Powerful strain, nice mix
GigglyHungrySleepy
Avatar for AstralSaigon
Member since 2017
9/10 euphoria
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Imwhoimap
Member since 2013
This is by far my favorite. I am a high volume user in many forms. It’s strong and even stronger in a Volcano. The medicinal effects include but not limited to and are in no particular order: Relieved my anxiety Increased libido Fun and super chill for all your.needs Definitely my go to.
