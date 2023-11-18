stock photo similar to White Gummy
HybridTHC 26%CBD

White Gummy

aka White Gummiez, White Gummies

White Gummy is a hybrid weed strain made from a cross between White Runtz and Gummiez from the breeder Compound Genetics. Other strains in the past may have shared that name. The strain brings together two hot cultivars in the 2020s, Gummiez (Peach Ringz x Jet Fuel Gelato) and White Runtz (Gelato x Z). White Gummy should test past 26% THC, great for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us White Gummy effects include happiness, relaxation, and energy. Medical marijuana patients often choose White Gummy when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, insomnia, and lack of appetite. White Gummy should have fruity candy-aisle smells and flavors like sweet, fruity, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which has mood-enhancing and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of White Gummy typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. White Gummy is one of the hottest strains in the US in 2024. It has dense and frosty buds that are covered with orange hairs and purple hues. The aroma of this strain is sweet and fruity, with hints of cream and candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Gummy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit

White Gummy strain effects

Reported by 21 real people like you

Feelings

Hungry

Relaxed

Giggly

White Gummy strain helps with

  • Anxiety
  • Stress
  • Depression
White Gummy strain reviews21

November 18, 2023
The relaxing place that it puts you in is perfect, the taste is really sweet so it’s an enjoyable smoke(feels like a snack😂) makes you pretty unbothered, not too talkative(more smiley, less talk), overall it is a really good high, might put you to sleep (50/50 chance)😂
December 1, 2023
this is not the white gummiez strain people are talking about. That one is white runtz x peach rings by compound genetics
July 9, 2024
White Gummy is a nice, relaxing strain that tastes as good as it sounds. It is candy-like with sugary citrus sweetness and a hint of something floral. Maybe Jasmine? The flavor is really nice and not overwhelming, it strongly reminds me of a tea I had a long time ago. Overall this strain is fairly positive with euphoria knipping at your heels, but not overwhelming your brain. It's bright, flavorful, and happy. A bonus, I slammed the top of my head on the edge of the door frame of my new car yesterday. The pain has been bothering me all day, and after a few hits of white Gummy, it's finally dulled enough that I don't notice it.
