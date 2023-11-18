White Gummy
aka White Gummiez, White Gummies
White Gummy is a hybrid weed strain made from a cross between White Runtz and Gummiez from the breeder Compound Genetics. Other strains in the past may have shared that name. The strain brings together two hot cultivars in the 2020s, Gummiez (Peach Ringz x Jet Fuel Gelato) and White Runtz (Gelato x Z). White Gummy should test past 26% THC, great for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us White Gummy effects include happiness, relaxation, and energy. Medical marijuana patients often choose White Gummy when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, insomnia, and lack of appetite. White Gummy should have fruity candy-aisle smells and flavors like sweet, fruity, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which has mood-enhancing and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of White Gummy typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. White Gummy is one of the hottest strains in the US in 2024. It has dense and frosty buds that are covered with orange hairs and purple hues. The aroma of this strain is sweet and fruity, with hints of cream and candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Gummy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to White GummyOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
White Gummy strain effects
White Gummy strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
Ready to try this strain?
Shop White Gummy products near you
Similar to White Gummy near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—