White Gummy is a nice, relaxing strain that tastes as good as it sounds. It is candy-like with sugary citrus sweetness and a hint of something floral. Maybe Jasmine? The flavor is really nice and not overwhelming, it strongly reminds me of a tea I had a long time ago. Overall this strain is fairly positive with euphoria knipping at your heels, but not overwhelming your brain. It's bright, flavorful, and happy. A bonus, I slammed the top of my head on the edge of the door frame of my new car yesterday. The pain has been bothering me all day, and after a few hits of white Gummy, it's finally dulled enough that I don't notice it.