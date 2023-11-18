White Gummy reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain White Gummy.
White Gummy strain effects
White Gummy strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
White Gummy reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
k........l
November 18, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
The relaxing place that it puts you in is perfect, the taste is really sweet so it’s an enjoyable smoke(feels like a snack😂) makes you pretty unbothered, not too talkative(more smiley, less talk), overall it is a really good high, might put you to sleep (50/50 chance)😂
E........T
December 1, 2023
this is not the white gummiez strain people are talking about. That one is white runtz x peach rings by compound genetics
a........s
July 9, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
White Gummy is a nice, relaxing strain that tastes as good as it sounds. It is candy-like with sugary citrus sweetness and a hint of something floral. Maybe Jasmine? The flavor is really nice and not overwhelming, it strongly reminds me of a tea I had a long time ago. Overall this strain is fairly positive with euphoria knipping at your heels, but not overwhelming your brain. It's bright, flavorful, and happy. A bonus, I slammed the top of my head on the edge of the door frame of my new car yesterday. The pain has been bothering me all day, and after a few hits of white Gummy, it's finally dulled enough that I don't notice it.
o........n
October 9, 2023
Giggly
Relaxed
super gas, tastes great, feels great, smokes real clean
t........0
January 24, 2024
Hungry
Anxious
Dry mouth
It got me pretty high, but I experienced intense paranoia that I felt even the morning after. I paid good money for it so I tried it again a few days later and had the same experience.
e........1
February 3, 2024
Giggly
Relaxed
If Za and Za had a baby, it would be Zaza
v........2
July 29, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Amazing fruity flavor. Great for pain and depression.
J........6
August 2, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
Quite loud. Smokes well. Eating everything.