White Gummy reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain White Gummy.

write a review

White Gummy strain effects

Reported by 21 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Hungry

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Giggly

White Gummy strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    25% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    20% of people say it helps with Depression

White Gummy reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
November 18, 2023
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
The relaxing place that it puts you in is perfect, the taste is really sweet so it’s an enjoyable smoke(feels like a snack😂) makes you pretty unbothered, not too talkative(more smiley, less talk), overall it is a really good high, might put you to sleep (50/50 chance)😂
7 people found this helpful
December 1, 2023
this is not the white gummiez strain people are talking about. That one is white runtz x peach rings by compound genetics
7 people found this helpful
July 9, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
White Gummy is a nice, relaxing strain that tastes as good as it sounds. It is candy-like with sugary citrus sweetness and a hint of something floral. Maybe Jasmine? The flavor is really nice and not overwhelming, it strongly reminds me of a tea I had a long time ago. Overall this strain is fairly positive with euphoria knipping at your heels, but not overwhelming your brain. It's bright, flavorful, and happy. A bonus, I slammed the top of my head on the edge of the door frame of my new car yesterday. The pain has been bothering me all day, and after a few hits of white Gummy, it's finally dulled enough that I don't notice it.
5 people found this helpful
October 9, 2023
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Relaxed
super gas, tastes great, feels great, smokes real clean
4 people found this helpful
January 24, 2024
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Anxious
Loading...Dry mouth
It got me pretty high, but I experienced intense paranoia that I felt even the morning after. I paid good money for it so I tried it again a few days later and had the same experience.
3 people found this helpful
February 3, 2024
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Relaxed
If Za and Za had a baby, it would be Zaza
2 people found this helpful
July 29, 2023
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Amazing fruity flavor. Great for pain and depression.
1 person found this helpful
August 2, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Hungry
Quite loud. Smokes well. Eating everything.
1 person found this helpful

Buy strains with similar effects to White Gummy

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...