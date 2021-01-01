Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. White Knuckles
  5. White Knuckles Reviews

White Knuckles reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain White Knuckles.

White Knuckles effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

6 people reported 7 effects
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
16% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
16% of people report feeling euphoric

ReviewsNo Reviews

Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review

Buy White Knuckles near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...