Reviews

13

Avatar for smokingdragon904
Member since 2019
the taste is amazing and the effects are great... definitely worth the 7$ a g I paid
HappyHungryRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for elroux123
Member since 2017
this sttain was awesome. perfect for insomnia!
HappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for hozay69
Member since 2015
White kryptonite dense has this earth with an aroma that of cup of soil. These frosted lime green buds smoke smoothly with an earth inhale hitting you with a body hugging high and with a hint of blueberry as you exhale the pain away. Great bud to smoke with a few friends on a cool comfortable evenin...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for LordWeats
Member since 2015
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for AkaTeddd
Member since 2014
Purple Kryptonite easily 1 of the best Indica's in Arizona by far as potency and leg's of medication for pain and insomnia.Wreaks in out of jar.1 toke and your blasted anxiety and pain free for hour's.I have been picking this strain up for year's in El Mirage AZ grow's have been getting better each ...
GigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for faithfire
Member since 2014
AZ's best med always get good dunky and thick good shit!!! Good prices.
