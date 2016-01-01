Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
White kryptonite dense has this earth with an aroma that of cup of soil. These frosted lime green buds smoke smoothly with an earth inhale hitting you with a body hugging high and with a hint of blueberry as you exhale the pain away. Great bud to smoke with a few friends on a cool comfortable evenin...
Purple Kryptonite easily 1 of the best Indica's in Arizona by far as potency and leg's of medication for pain and insomnia.Wreaks in out of jar.1 toke and your blasted anxiety and pain free for hour's.I have been picking this strain up for year's in El Mirage AZ grow's have been getting better each ...