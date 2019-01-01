ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  • Leafly flower of White Label Rhino

Hybrid

White Label Rhino

Created by crossing the infamous White Widow with a hand-selected Afghani strain, White Label Rhino was bred to improve upon an already exceptional strain. Buds come dense and packed with resin, and White Label Rhino packs a punch that is best saved for more experienced consumers looking for a heavy high.

 

Lineage

First strain parent
Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
White Label Rhino