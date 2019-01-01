Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Created by crossing the infamous White Widow with a hand-selected Afghani strain, White Label Rhino was bred to improve upon an already exceptional strain. Buds come dense and packed with resin, and White Label Rhino packs a punch that is best saved for more experienced consumers looking for a heavy high.