was a very intense head rush after just one solid bong rip. I prefer to take my first few tastes tests out of a beaker bong. The high is almost instantaneous & the initial feeling last close to one hour. First impressions? I tasted a sulfuric/chemical hint of flavor, followed by a sweet and tangy notes that remind me alot of another strain called Golden Goat. They are very similar in smell and taste. I want to give 5 stars but thats setting the bar really high, The high was great, but I would not recommend this strain for everybody. p.s. (Not white mac & cheese) as the M.A.C. stands for Miracle Alien Cookie.

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