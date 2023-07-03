White MAC reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain White MAC.
White MAC strain effects
Reported by 35 real people like you
White MAC strain helps with
- 17% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 11% of people say it helps with Pain
White MAC reviews
k........n
July 3, 2023
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Stellar. A nice relaxed body high and a happy head high, with a small amount of flower. All worries melted away without any couch lock, a burst of creativity, controlled and without feeling speedy. An overall chill feel with a wandering mind. Highly recommend.
r........g
September 3, 2023
Talkative
I like it but it makes me spacey. Like I could clean my whole house and not realize that I had cleaned it. Great for feeling creative. My only complaint is the strong ammonia taste. It tastes horrible.
J........0
February 26, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
was a very intense head rush after just one solid bong rip. I prefer to take my first few tastes tests out of a beaker bong. The high is almost instantaneous & the initial feeling last close to one hour. First impressions? I tasted a sulfuric/chemical hint of flavor, followed by a sweet and tangy notes that remind me alot of another strain called Golden Goat. They are very similar in smell and taste. I want to give 5 stars but thats setting the bar really high, The high was great, but I would not recommend this strain for everybody. p.s. (Not white mac & cheese) as the M.A.C. stands for Miracle Alien Cookie.
m........m
June 30, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
yeah man
f........d
April 19, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Talkative
The flower smells like a really crafty IPA. I actually don’t need much so I’m not someone who gets blasted. That’s why I like this. It’s easy on you. You can take two or three hits and go about your day.
d........r
June 7, 2023
Relaxed
Talkative
Dry eyes
...Meh
T........a
April 1, 2023
High creeps up on you and hits u hard !
r........5
March 20, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Hell yeah this shit was bussin on god fr fr no cap blowin HELLA GAS ON JESUS 10/10 would smoke again dopest dope you eva smoked.