Beautiful small dense nuts. Covered in crystally keif like substance so much it looks like saw dust got dumped on em. The taste is decent. I always loved the euphoria I've felt from strains associated with the white. While being a newbie to MAC strains I have quickly grown a liking to them. So my expectations nonetheless were decently high. I wasn't let down. Definitely a good euphoria while still very relaxing high. Can be good for day or night based on current mentality and stimulation. Definitely would recommend. Not like crazy good but def worth a try if you come by it.