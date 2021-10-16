White MAC
aka White Miracle Alien Cookies
White MAC effects are mostly energizing.
White MAC is a stony hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Capulator’s MAC and The White. White MAC is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us White MAC effects include talkative, creative, euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose White MAC when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and pain. Bred by an unknown breeder, White MAC features flavors like coffee, ammonia, and plum. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of White MAC typically ranges from $45–$65. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed White MAC, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.
White MAC strain effects
White MAC strain helps with
- 17% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 11% of people say it helps with Pain
