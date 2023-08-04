So I don’t know if it’s only me, but I just got this strain a couple of nights ago. Me and my bestfriend mixed it with some of her shit. She experienced seeing things that were not there. It over all freaked me out. But it’s an over all good strain. We get our bud from the same people. But this one gave me effects I have never had while smoking bud. Not being able to walk straight, and I also felt like I was going to throw up but I didn’t. These effects I normally only get when I get to high off of dabs.