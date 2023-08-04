White Peach reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain White Peach.

write a review

White Peach strain effects

Reported by 5 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Happy

White Peach strain flavors

Loading...

Ammonia

White Peach strain helps with

White Peach reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
August 4, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Tingly
Loading...Dry eyes
very balanced high- 50mg edible (which normally is fine for me) made me feel exceptionally floaty. overall a very nice high
2 people found this helpful
August 30, 2024
Loading...Dizzy
Loading...Dry mouth
So I don’t know if it’s only me, but I just got this strain a couple of nights ago. Me and my bestfriend mixed it with some of her shit. She experienced seeing things that were not there. It over all freaked me out. But it’s an over all good strain. We get our bud from the same people. But this one gave me effects I have never had while smoking bud. Not being able to walk straight, and I also felt like I was going to throw up but I didn’t. These effects I normally only get when I get to high off of dabs.
Yesterday
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
I use this strain in a 50mg gummy and I really like it. One of my favorites. I always feel pretty good too (at least when I’m relaxing lol). Very relaxing and I would recommend
July 30, 2024
Great flavor and high.
September 16, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Happy
Smoked some for the first time today..A+.. Felt real creative and Energetic

Buy strains with similar effects to White Peach

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...