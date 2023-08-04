White Peach reviews
a........6
August 4, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Tingly
Dry eyes
very balanced high- 50mg edible (which normally is fine for me) made me feel exceptionally floaty. overall a very nice high
i........4
August 30, 2024
Dizzy
Dry mouth
So I don’t know if it’s only me, but I just got this strain a couple of nights ago. Me and my bestfriend mixed it with some of her shit. She experienced seeing things that were not there. It over all freaked me out. But it’s an over all good strain. We get our bud from the same people. But this one gave me effects I have never had while smoking bud. Not being able to walk straight, and I also felt like I was going to throw up but I didn’t. These effects I normally only get when I get to high off of dabs.
w........0
Yesterday
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
I use this strain in a 50mg gummy and I really like it. One of my favorites. I always feel pretty good too (at least when I’m relaxing lol). Very relaxing and I would recommend
J........i
July 30, 2024
Great flavor and high.
j........2
September 16, 2024
Creative
Happy
Smoked some for the first time today..A+.. Felt real creative and Energetic