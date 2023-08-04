stock photo similar to White Peach
Hybrid

White Peach

White Peach is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Alien Cookies and Columbian x Starfighter. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. White Peach is a smooth and balanced strain that can provide a relaxing and euphoric high. White Peach is 22.18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us White Peach effects include feeling focused, happy, and calm. Medical marijuana patients often choose White Peach when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Cuban Crew, White Peach features flavors like citrus, clove, and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene, which gives it a fruity and floral aroma. The average price of White Peach typically ranges from $40-$60 for an eighth of an ounce. White Peach has a beautiful appearance, with large buds covered in white trichomes and orange hairs. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Peach, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.

White Peach strain effects

Feelings

Creative

Euphoric

Happy

White Peach strain flavors

Ammonia

White Peach strain helps with

White Peach strain reviews

August 4, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Tingly
Dry eyes
very balanced high- 50mg edible (which normally is fine for me) made me feel exceptionally floaty. overall a very nice high
July 30, 2024
Great flavor and high.
August 30, 2024
Dizzy
Dry mouth
So I don’t know if it’s only me, but I just got this strain a couple of nights ago. Me and my bestfriend mixed it with some of her shit. She experienced seeing things that were not there. It over all freaked me out. But it’s an over all good strain. We get our bud from the same people. But this one gave me effects I have never had while smoking bud. Not being able to walk straight, and I also felt like I was going to throw up but I didn’t. These effects I normally only get when I get to high off of dabs.
