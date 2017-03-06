ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. White Queen
  4. Reviews

White Queen reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain White Queen.

Reviews

44

Avatar for Tonytony720
Member since 2018
My new favorite Hungry Happy Sleepy
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Happy
Avatar for onehitterharry
Member since 2018
3 stars b/c I love indica &amp; this is a hybrid. But what a nice hybrid! Relaxed yet still awake &amp; able to function. It relieved my headache &amp; stress. These buds were moist and sticky which gave it a harsher taste but still enjoyable. Might be better for stress/anxiety than pain but tha...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for Blau74
Member since 2019
Very potent high, suprisingly good at putting you to sleep if you over do it, like a hidden indica trying to break out..
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepyUplifted
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of White QueenUser uploaded image of White QueenUser uploaded image of White QueenUser uploaded image of White QueenUser uploaded image of White QueenUser uploaded image of White QueenUser uploaded image of White Queen
more
photos
Avatar for Bjettie
Member since 2019
Beautiful solid flowers. Great for indoor grow. Good yeild and very potent.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for Cloudgoddess1111
Member since 2018
I enjoyed this strain during the night time. It really helped me relax and fall asleep. I actually fell asleep while smoking it ( i know that sounds dangerous but the joint quickly went out) and so did I. I like the purps in this strain. Good for insomnia, anxiety and gastrointestinal problems. Enjo...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for ToastedPineapple80
Member since 2018
Smells really good. I didn't enjoy it like i did the white widow. But I was feeling ok.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Eastcoastgrowguy413
Member since 2018
Well rounded. Comes with an intense high that last a long time if grown right. Smell is awesome. Plant likes the lights a little bit farther away than most. I was displeased by how fluffy the buds were but I suppose that could be in result of the way I grow. All considering it’s an awesome straight,...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHungry