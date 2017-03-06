Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
3 stars b/c I love indica & this is a hybrid. But what a nice hybrid! Relaxed yet still awake & able to function. It relieved my headache & stress. These buds were moist and sticky which gave it a harsher taste but still enjoyable. Might be better for stress/anxiety than pain but tha...
I enjoyed this strain during the night time. It really helped me relax and fall asleep. I actually fell asleep while smoking it ( i know that sounds dangerous but the joint quickly went out) and so did I. I like the purps in this strain. Good for insomnia, anxiety and gastrointestinal problems. Enjo...
Well rounded. Comes with an intense high that last a long time if grown right. Smell is awesome. Plant likes the lights a little bit farther away than most. I was displeased by how fluffy the buds were but I suppose that could be in result of the way I grow. All considering it’s an awesome straight,...