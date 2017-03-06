ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. White Queen
  • Leafly flower of White Queen

Hybrid

White Queen

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 10 products tested with lab partners.

White Queen

White Queen is the more accomplished relative of the infamous White Widow. A strain for connoisseurs, White Queen is known for its potency, and strong euphoric and energizing effects. It grows well, both indoors and outdoors, typically flowering in 8 to 9 weeks. Though this strain is great at relieving stress, novice consumers should use caution when trying White Queenthis is not a strain that will allow you to get things done.

Reviews

45

Show all

Avatar for Shilligoss
Member since 2011
Amazing pot. White Queen is a hybrid of White Widow and Afghan Kush. The highest T.H.C. percentage of any strain. Nice fruity smell.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Oberlord
Member since 2014
God save the Queen. The first rip was very earthy with a citrus kick, after which I realized what leafly meant when they warned: "not for beginners," when it comes to White Queen. This stuff with give you a very sophisticated high, conversational at times with a calm stress reviler in the back of yo...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHungryRelaxed
Avatar for aliceinwonderland17
Member since 2016
I really love this strain. No headache, no heavy sedation but just enough to feel the high throughout the body. Some energetic bursts but still feel relaxed and euphoric. Would recommend for a daytime smoke or an early evening, stress and depression buster. Definitely getting some more!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for TherealPaul
Member since 2013
I rate is only a 7 because I have a extremly high standards for medicine like most patients, this bud isn't bad at all too smoke all green good sized nugs dense crystal with a good smell grown indoor. Great prices for it as well $170 per oz!!!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHungryTalkative
Avatar for sifio
Member since 2011
Great frosty bud.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryUplifted
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Blue Lights
Blue Lights
More popularLeafly flower for LA Kookies
LA Kookies
More popularLeafly flower for Sequoia Strawberry
Sequoia Strawberry
More THCLeafly flower for King's Kush
King's Kush
More popularLeafly flower for Strawberry Fields
Strawberry Fields
More popularLeafly flower for Black Cherry Cheesecake
Black Cherry Cheesecake
More popularLeafly flower for Dragon Fruit
Dragon Fruit
More popularLeafly flower for Blackberry Fire
Blackberry Fire
More popular
search by similar

Lineage

Strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
White Queen

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of White QueenUser uploaded image of White QueenUser uploaded image of White QueenUser uploaded image of White QueenUser uploaded image of White QueenUser uploaded image of White QueenUser uploaded image of White Queen
more
photos