ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. White Romulan
  4. Reviews

White Romulan reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain White Romulan.

Effects

Show all

39 people reported 314 effects
Relaxed 71%
Happy 56%
Euphoric 48%
Focused 35%
Uplifted 30%
Pain 43%
Stress 38%
Anxiety 28%
Headaches 23%
Lack of appetite 20%
Dry mouth 33%
Headache 10%
Dry eyes 7%
Anxious 5%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

61

Avatar for CannaReviews
Member since 2019
Pro + An earthy taste very pronounced but very pleasant + A complex taste + The quality and size of buds + A very strong buzz (too much for beginners) + An excellent variety to get used to smoking - A buzz can sometimes be too strong - Not suitable for occasional smokers
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for WCisco
Member since 2018
While I did use this strain in the nighttime, I could definitely see it being good during the day. The high was very pleasant and gave me a kind of spacey, stoney, euphoric feeling that had me instantly in a better mood. It also kept me awake without ever making me really feel energetic or racy, lik...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungrySleepyUplifted
Avatar for oneandone
Member since 2015
This strain has some great genetics. The White is definitely one of my favorite strains and Romulan is an excellent indica. Large buds loaded with tricombs. Nice smooth smoke, earthy but also with a hint of berry. The high is outstanding. Perfect for relaxing and pain. Also helped with insomnia.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Shitty
Member since 2012
excellent flavor smells really fruity in a jar, with the deep pungent smell too really stoney i recommend this for relaxing.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of White Romulan
User uploaded image of White Romulan
User uploaded image of White Romulan
User uploaded image of White Romulan
User uploaded image of White Romulan
User uploaded image of White Romulan
User uploaded image of White Romulan
more photos
Avatar for Kellyabq
Member since 2017
It is available in Albuquerque at Sandia Botanicals
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for s2kier
Member since 2017
The White Romulan Strain always reminds me of Christmas since it's so freaking frosty!!! When grown well, this potent strain will be dense and frosty while smelling like body odor. When using a vaporizer 380-405 works well. You can go higher if you choose. Some of the nugs almost have a purple hue...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for djyellstoomuch
Member since 2016
Looks great, smells great, smokes great!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for smkrocks
Member since 2016
love this strain for my pain
Read full review
Reported
feelings