We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 71%
Happy 56%
Euphoric 48%
Focused 35%
Uplifted 30%
Pain 43%
Stress 38%
Anxiety 28%
Headaches 23%
Lack of appetite 20%
Dry mouth 33%
Headache 10%
Dry eyes 7%
Anxious 5%
Paranoid 2%
Reviews
61
CannaReviews
Member since 2019
Pro
+ An earthy taste very pronounced but very pleasant
+ A complex taste
+ The quality and size of buds
+ A very strong buzz (too much for beginners)
+ An excellent variety to get used to smoking
- A buzz can sometimes be too strong
- Not suitable for occasional smokers
While I did use this strain in the nighttime, I could definitely see it being good during the day. The high was very pleasant and gave me a kind of spacey, stoney, euphoric feeling that had me instantly in a better mood. It also kept me awake without ever making me really feel energetic or racy, lik...
This strain has some great genetics. The White is definitely one of my favorite strains and Romulan is an excellent indica. Large buds loaded with tricombs. Nice smooth smoke, earthy but also with a hint of berry. The high is outstanding. Perfect for relaxing and pain. Also helped with insomnia.
The White Romulan Strain always reminds me of Christmas since it's so freaking frosty!!! When grown well, this potent strain will be dense and frosty while smelling like body odor. When using a vaporizer 380-405 works well. You can go higher if you choose.
Some of the nugs almost have a purple hue...