  3. White Romulan
Hybrid

62 reviews

White Romulan

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 62 reviews

White Romulan

White Romulan, a combination of Romulan and The White, is a balanced hybrid bred by OG Raskal Genetics. A strong spiced aroma accompanies the pungent mix of earthy fruit flavors. The effects are surprisingly energetic but will eventually give way to the deep body relaxing properties typical of indica genetics. White Romulan is a good strain to help stimulate your appetite or relieve stress after a hard day’s work.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

39 people reported 314 effects
Relaxed 71%
Happy 56%
Euphoric 48%
Focused 35%
Uplifted 30%
Pain 43%
Stress 38%
Anxiety 28%
Headaches 23%
Lack of appetite 20%
Dry mouth 33%
Headache 10%
Dry eyes 7%
Anxious 5%
Paranoid 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

62

Avatar for Squidgirl
Member since 2016
Beware - novice and ignorant I was recommended this at the dispensary due to migraines and it was strain #3 in my new 'medicated' life. I didn't get the 'head wrap' that I was explained would happen and while it did help the pain a bit - wasn't outstanding. Some of my head pain lately is starting...
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for BudBoyCa420
Member since 2015
FROSTY FROSTY AND MORE FROST!!! Beautiful looking strain with a very smooth smoke that has a high that creeps up on you.. Strong Thc count that will def give veteran smokers a kick they will look forward to coming back too!! If you are a top shelf smoker make sure you got your mason jar with its Whi...
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for gmenez88
Member since 2014
Excellent Indica no doubt. Seconds after inhaling you feel your eyes drop and your pain go to the way side. Nice clear focused high to start leading into a night time knockout. Great strain!
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for slbutterfly
Member since 2015
White Romulan is a creeper that provides a great body numbing pain relief, though not too heavy, completed by a pleasant calm motivation. Very pretty frosty white flowers, with a sweet piney aroma.. Good anytime medication.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for s2kier
Member since 2017
The White Romulan Strain always reminds me of Christmas since it's so freaking frosty!!! When grown well, this potent strain will be dense and frosty while smelling like body odor. When using a vaporizer 380-405 works well. You can go higher if you choose. Some of the nugs almost have a purple hue...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricRelaxed
Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Romulan
parent
Second strain parent
The White
parent
Strain
White Romulan

Products with White Romulan

