White Romulan, a combination of Romulan and The White, is a balanced hybrid bred by OG Raskal Genetics. A strong spiced aroma accompanies the pungent mix of earthy fruit flavors. The effects are surprisingly energetic but will eventually give way to the deep body relaxing properties typical of indica genetics. White Romulan is a good strain to help stimulate your appetite or relieve stress after a hard day’s work.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Side effects
Strain spotlight
Reviews
Photos
Lineage
Products with White Romulan
