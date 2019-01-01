Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
White Ryder is Riot Seeds’ attempt to create a ruderalis version of White Widow by crossing Buddha Seeds’ White Dwarf against Lowryder. By blending two stout, autoflowering plants, Riot Seeds created a potent indica-dominant hybrid that finishes in under 80 days and can easily be hidden from view. Enjoy this flower for anti-anxiety and sleep-inducing effects.