ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. White Ryder
  • Leafly flower of White Ryder

Hybrid

White Ryder

White Ryder

White Ryder is Riot Seeds’ attempt to create a ruderalis version of White Widow by crossing Buddha Seeds’ White Dwarf against Lowryder. By blending two stout, autoflowering plants, Riot Seeds created a potent indica-dominant hybrid that finishes in under 80 days and can easily be hidden from view. Enjoy this flower for anti-anxiety and sleep-inducing effects.  

 

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
Lowryder
parent
Strain
White Ryder