Sativa

Great White Shark

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 22 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 464 reviews

Great White Shark

Great White Shark is a potent strain that is known for its ability to provide a strong body buzz quickly. For this reason, it’s often recommended medically to treat chronic pain ailments. This heavy hitter isn't a complete knockout, but it isn’t recommended for days when you need to get a lot of work done. Great White Shark plants grow best indoors and flower in 8-10 weeks. It has a strong fruity aroma that alludes to its Super Skunk lineage. Buds exemplify the “white” part of its moniker, with a blanket of crystals and orange to brown hairs. Also known as Peacemaker or just White Shark, this strain won the 1997 High Times Cannabis Cup.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

2358 reported effects from 325 people
Happy 61%
Relaxed 47%
Uplifted 46%
Euphoric 45%
Creative 34%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 20%
Anxious 4%
Headache 4%
Dizzy 3%

Reviews

464

Avatar for brutusbuckeye
Member since 2015
one of my new found favs...rolled up a joint and stubbed it out half way..let the high creep in..I made the mistake and stopped the channel surfing on the golf channel...45 mins later I woke up in a puddle of drool..knocked out haha...great bud, Def goes with the mood..if it's a rainy day, your gonn...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for TheBaldBastard
Member since 2015
Thankfully this strain will not send you on a man vs shark boat trip while you're trying to live a peaceful life with your family on Amity Island. Which is sad in a way because it means no sharing stories on a boat. But I digress. This strain is a real surprise. Hits you hard and fast then drags yo...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for BJW
Member since 2014
(Super Skunk x White Widow) Old-school stoned; that is the best way I can describe the smell and effects of this strain. It is smooth on the lungs, but has a great earthy-hashy mixed with citrus (lemons, tart oranges). Very much a creeper strain ... one minute you think you should hit just a littl...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for jjjallen
Member since 2014
If you partake in Gws, then prepare to be eaten by the shark. The taste is very grapefruit with a high that is quietly strong with absolutely no paranoia. On the other hand your brain will turn to grape bubblegum and you will become crazed. (Yes - the reason for the 1950's movie.) Hp would be ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Chill_Panda
Member since 2013
A lot of citrus musky and kind of Skunky flavors follow with the strain and also has more like a sea side smell to it.The best way to describe short is that it comes on full blast on the cerebral side it provides me with a lot of stress free and mood swings to be at a very minimum to almost nothing....
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Lineage

First strain parent
South Indian Sativa
parent
Second strain parent
South American
parent
Strain
Great White Shark
First strain child
La Blanca
child
Second strain child
Megalodon
child

Photos

User uploaded image of Great White SharkUser uploaded image of Great White SharkUser uploaded image of Great White SharkUser uploaded image of Great White SharkUser uploaded image of Great White SharkUser uploaded image of Great White SharkUser uploaded image of Great White Shark
6 Shark-Themed Cannabis Strains That Pack a Powerful Bite
