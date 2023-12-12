White Sour
White Sour
WSr
Hybrid
Energetic
Creative
Uplifted
Diesel
Berry
Pine
White Sour effects are mostly energizing.
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White Sour strain effects
Reported by 4 real people like you
Negative Effects
White Sour strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
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White Sour strain reviews(4)
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a........8
December 12, 2023
Aroused
Hungry
Sleepy
Dry mouth
I love this strain but for it being a Sativa dominant this shiiiit made me extremely tired & drained instead of giving me a uplifting feeling.
h........6
December 14, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Hungry
Uplifted
Honestly, not as good as I thought a mix of The White and Sour Diesel would be. This strain has a very strong head high, but not a very strong body high. The strain also has a woodsy taste, however it definitely had a different smell than other buds I have had. It didn't smell bad it was just very strong compared to other flower I have had in the past. I felt this one in my face the most. but could have more of a body high.
j........3
March 18, 2023
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Got the job done, tasted very nice, super relaxing high.