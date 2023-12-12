Honestly, not as good as I thought a mix of The White and Sour Diesel would be. This strain has a very strong head high, but not a very strong body high. The strain also has a woodsy taste, however it definitely had a different smell than other buds I have had. It didn't smell bad it was just very strong compared to other flower I have had in the past. I felt this one in my face the most. but could have more of a body high.