Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

White Tara

Picture of White Tara
stock photo similar to white tara

White Tara effects are mostly calming.

flavor & aroma
earthy
top effect
euphoric

White Tara is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of White Tara. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

write a review

Buy White Tara near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...
Ready to try this strain?
Shop White Tara products near you
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

White Tara effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
100% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Lack of appetite
100% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Nausea
100% of people say it helps with nausea
Pain
100% of people say it helps with pain

Similar to White Tara

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

White Tara reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Earthy
100% of people taste the flavor earthy
Flowery
100% of people taste the flavor flowery
Pungent
100% of people taste the flavor pungent

White Tara reviews2

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight

  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. White Tara