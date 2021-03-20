Loading…
White Tara reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain White Tara.

White Tara effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
100% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Lack of appetite
100% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Nausea
100% of people say it helps with nausea
Pain
100% of people say it helps with pain

White Tara reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Earthy
100% of people taste the flavor earthy
Flowery
100% of people taste the flavor flowery
Pungent
100% of people taste the flavor pungent

