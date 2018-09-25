ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
41 people reported 306 effects
Relaxed 60%
Uplifted 56%
Creative 41%
Euphoric 41%
Happy 41%
Stress 39%
Depression 31%
Anxiety 31%
Pain 17%
Fatigue 14%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 7%
Paranoid 7%
Dizzy 4%
Anxious 2%

Avatar for Kaylajay24
Member since 2019
loved it, took a minute to hit me but once it did I was down for a bit. but took away my anxiety and helped me sleep much better. totally recommend for those who's minds run n run all day.
Avatar for pothead72ok
Member since 2018
I really, really like this strain. White Walker Kush does wonders for for my anxiety and depression. The high is super chill and, relaxing outdoors is really enjoyable after consuming some White Walker Kush. My vision becomes really sharp and focused, and nature’s beauty is so unbelievable. I’ve smo...
CreativeHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for nickgaston
Member since 2017
Nice indica sativa hybrid. Good for evening. Strong ish
Avatar for Mystery.lady
Member since 2019
Tickles my brain. Nice cerebral and uplifting effects.
RelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for coolsmelly
Member since 2019
Really great strain, smoked through joints and bongs from a batch of Broken Coast Keats. Very light and easy to smoke, with an uplifting, almost energetic high. I hesitate to go into more detail until I try it again, because it has been a few weeks since I've consumed this one, but it does stick out...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoric
Avatar for lil_goblin
Member since 2019
Strong body high that is very sedating. Excellent for insomnia. Works quite well for pain as well. Not much cerebral effects, aside from feeling relaxed and entranced.
ArousedSleepyTingly
Avatar for budheadbilly
Member since 2019
a favorite!
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted