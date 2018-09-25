We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
I really, really like this strain. White Walker Kush does wonders for for my anxiety and depression. The high is super chill and, relaxing outdoors is really enjoyable after consuming some White Walker Kush. My vision becomes really sharp and focused, and nature’s beauty is so unbelievable. I’ve smo...
Really great strain, smoked through joints and bongs from a batch of Broken Coast Keats. Very light and easy to smoke, with an uplifting, almost energetic high. I hesitate to go into more detail until I try it again, because it has been a few weeks since I've consumed this one, but it does stick out...