Hybrid

4.4 72 reviews

White Walker Kush

White Walker Kush

DNA Genetics’ White Walker Kush (not to be confused with Whitewalker OG) is a hybrid cross of elite parent strains White Widow (Ingemar cut) and Skywalker. Taking after its White Widow mother, this 60/40 sativa-dominant strain comes blanketed in a snow-like layer of crystal resin. The influence of Skywalker is apparent in White Walker Kush’s heavily relaxing effects which are best reserved for a lazy evening in. Boosting both mood and appetite, White Walker Kush is a great choice for patients treating conditions like anorexia or cachexia.

Effects

41 people reported 306 effects
Relaxed 60%
Uplifted 56%
Creative 41%
Euphoric 41%
Happy 41%
Stress 39%
Depression 31%
Anxiety 31%
Pain 17%
Fatigue 14%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 7%
Paranoid 7%
Dizzy 4%
Anxious 2%

Reviews

72

Lineage

First strain parent
Mazar x Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
White Walker Kush

