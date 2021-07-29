White Wedding reviews
- 44% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
K........i
July 29, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
I just walked up on this strain at my local dispensary. I got it cause it was really pretty and smelt actually dank and not like cleaners! I was in the process of looking for reviews when I seen it had none, it taste very much like a sweet vanilla earthy bud! Very light and not rough on the throat. I’d say about 3 hits into my blunt I could already tell a difference in my vibe. My shoulders laid back and my head got heavy but I’m not exactly ready to go sit down on the couch. But very much enjoying my high! Maybe a little spacey but not extremely out of it!
b........6
October 16, 2021
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
This is the 1st time that i ever heard of this strain and 1st time ever medicating with this flower. Right off the bat its very very pungent. Even through the container. Nice medium dense buds. Once I've grinded it up it just fluffs right up and releases an amazing aroma. Me personally it gave me a whole body buzz after about 2-3 puffs. About halfway through the spliff it was like a hammer hit me in the head. I definitely recommend this for anyone who is dealing with insomnia. Ive been up for 2 days over insomnia. And I'm ready to eat and pass the hell out
l........h
September 22, 2021
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Smooth smoke that gives a good buzz but with a heavy head & eye lids feeling. Been great at getting me to sleep in the evenings but during the day it just gives a relaxing high.
g........n
November 8, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Yep. Review is spot on. Have been smoking regularly for a few years and consider myself somewhat experienced. Aaaand, it’s perfect. Talkative and euphoric. CHECK Calm, and, well… chill. CHECK Relaxing. You’re out of it. CHECK Buuuut. Not really. You notice EVERYTHING. And everything is great.
j........3
August 1, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Uplifted
I pick up some of this stuff a couple weeks ago grown by Happy Valley, sold at Liberty Cannabis in Springfield, MA. I usually go through an eighth in about a week, but I’ve been saving this stuff because it’s so damn good! First off. Holy hell, this is the most beautiful flower I have ever seen. Frostiest nugs I’ve ever seen, and they smell just as good too! It’s got that rich, earthy scent that just makes you (well, at least me) want to keep smelling it, in a laundry-like way. Secondly, this strain fucking slaps. Leafly has it at 25% THC, but mine tested at like 31%, so definitely a super potent strain, and probably not for beginners (although it’d be one hell of a first experience lmao). It leaves me with one of the best euphoric/head high/couch lock highs I’ve ever experienced. Definitely do NOT smoke this if you’re tryna do anything lol. I usually smoke this strain before bed, and tend to doze off absolutely VIBING to some music when I do. Also, for the ADHD folks out there, this stuff is perfect for when you need the bees’ nest that is your thoughts to just stop buzzing lmao. And the best part is that oftentimes I keep my fun thoughts! In conclusion, definitely one of the best strains I’ve ever smoked, and I WILL be picking up another eighth of this stuff at the next opportunity, and you should too!
s........9
September 9, 2023
Energetic
Focused
I’m currently smoking and growing White Wedding . I’m an intractable pain patient who’s three years removed from 480mg OxyContin a day on top of 180mg Roxi a day. I have severe peripheral neuropathy that feels like 220v shocks from heel to big toe. White wedding is strong enough with THC and pinene that it enables me to stay on my feet longer and it’s the first out of 12 strains I’m growing that is putting on the stack! I like the white widow smell and taste but no widow in it it appears . I rate it an 8 on pain relief scale for anyone interested
s........7
June 28, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
White Wedding is a killer for me, If you want to get in touch with your inner stone-self, WW is properly the one you should try. The smoke was delightful but hits freaking hard on the back of your head and it's try to bring you down to the sleep. If you work hard in the morning. You should try it in the night when all your work is done. It's absolutely perfect
k........e
May 10, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
September 4, 2021 HAPPY VALLEY: WHITE WEDDING Happy Valley: White Wedding THC 30.3% Loving the bud in a sealed jar, which was in a sealed outside box. Intense, tight medium green to dark bud with prominent purple overtones with lots of rusty hairs and exceptionally heavy covering of trichomes. Very light smell unburned of pine and body odor. Yes, very light smell of pine, followed immediately by a body odor smell that smelled like it was just beginning to become noticeable to others. It’s a first for me too! 🙂 Very smooth to smoke using a glass bong and blue flame. Excellent and immediate release of earthiness and coffee flavor, with a light pine and mint finish. No cough whatsoever. Two minutes and I could feel a nice rush of pleasing intensity as the onset began. Smiling for no good reason became my reality for the next 10-15 minutes. 45 minutes to one hour since onset and I am experiencing lots of cerebral activity and creative thought flow, as well as feelings of euphoria setting in, and so is my ass to this love seat facing my back yard! I DO NOT FEEL LIKE GETTING UP AT ALL RIGHT NOW. I am happily comfortable right here! Some mental zippiness and a little bit of the sensation of time speeding up in little bursts, then me thinking . . . NO, that didn’t happen, then it happens again. Very quick onset of physical amorousness now increasing exponentially. That is definitely the wedding cake influence, as is the mint flavor from the Triangle Kush Mint parentage. I attribute the time warp effect to the Northern Lights side of this hybrid. Two heavy hitters of Wedding Cake X Northern Lights . . . I mean . . . come on! There is a very happy BAM!! couch lock relaxing aspect to this strain. So, far, an hour and a half in and I’m not luckily experiencing any serious munchie attacks either. That’s a big plus. All in all this is another great strain for after work or anytime you might want a deeply relaxing session either with friends or alone.