September 4, 2021 HAPPY VALLEY: WHITE WEDDING Happy Valley: White Wedding THC 30.3% Loving the bud in a sealed jar, which was in a sealed outside box. Intense, tight medium green to dark bud with prominent purple overtones with lots of rusty hairs and exceptionally heavy covering of trichomes. Very light smell unburned of pine and body odor. Yes, very light smell of pine, followed immediately by a body odor smell that smelled like it was just beginning to become noticeable to others. It’s a first for me too! 🙂 Very smooth to smoke using a glass bong and blue flame. Excellent and immediate release of earthiness and coffee flavor, with a light pine and mint finish. No cough whatsoever. Two minutes and I could feel a nice rush of pleasing intensity as the onset began. Smiling for no good reason became my reality for the next 10-15 minutes. 45 minutes to one hour since onset and I am experiencing lots of cerebral activity and creative thought flow, as well as feelings of euphoria setting in, and so is my ass to this love seat facing my back yard! I DO NOT FEEL LIKE GETTING UP AT ALL RIGHT NOW. I am happily comfortable right here! Some mental zippiness and a little bit of the sensation of time speeding up in little bursts, then me thinking . . . NO, that didn’t happen, then it happens again. Very quick onset of physical amorousness now increasing exponentially. That is definitely the wedding cake influence, as is the mint flavor from the Triangle Kush Mint parentage. I attribute the time warp effect to the Northern Lights side of this hybrid. Two heavy hitters of Wedding Cake X Northern Lights . . . I mean . . . come on! There is a very happy BAM!! couch lock relaxing aspect to this strain. So, far, an hour and a half in and I’m not luckily experiencing any serious munchie attacks either. That’s a big plus. All in all this is another great strain for after work or anytime you might want a deeply relaxing session either with friends or alone.