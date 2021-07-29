I just walked up on this strain at my local dispensary. I got it cause it was really pretty and smelt actually dank and not like cleaners! I was in the process of looking for reviews when I seen it had none, it taste very much like a sweet vanilla earthy bud! Very light and not rough on the throat. I’d say about 3 hits into my blunt I could already tell a difference in my vibe. My shoulders laid back and my head got heavy but I’m not exactly ready to go sit down on the couch. But very much enjoying my high! Maybe a little spacey but not extremely out of it!