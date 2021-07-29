stock photo similar to White Wedding
HybridTHC 25%CBG 1%
White Wedding
White Wedding is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and GSC. Bred by MSIKU, White Wedding is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us White Wedding effects make them feel happy euphoric and talkative. Medical marijuana patients often choose White Wedding when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is pinene. White Wedding features an aroma and flavor profile of vanilla, apple, and ammonia. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Wedding, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
White Wedding strain effects
White Wedding strain helps with
- 44% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
White Wedding strain reviews
K........i
July 29, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
b........6
October 16, 2021
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
l........h
September 22, 2021
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy