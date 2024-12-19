White Wookie reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain White Wookie.

write a review

White Wookie strain effects

Reported by 3 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Euphoric

White Wookie strain helps with

  • Insomnia
    66% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Pain
    66% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    66% of people say it helps with Stress

White Wookie reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
December 19, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Nice and potent, very relaxing. Perfect for unwinding before bed, especially if you need to relieve pain or stress.
1 person found this helpful
June 23, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Talkative
Just brought this home and enjoyed it tn. Good body high and in a positive headspace. Cresco🙏🏻
1 person found this helpful
Yesterday
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
so much deep red hair in this one the buds themselves are almost entirely that color, with a bit of Olive sticking through, and littered with tiny crystals. This is a nice sweet, earthy one, with a bit of a sweet vanilla undertone. tastes and tokes super smooth. Gives off a strong body hgh and definitely reminiscent of that old time “Christmas bud” from over 30 years ago. I am an OG stoner, and loved it. Definitely can help with pain PTSD and sleep.
1 person found this helpful

Buy strains with similar effects to White Wookie

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...