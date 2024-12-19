White Wookie reviews
C........6
December 19, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Nice and potent, very relaxing. Perfect for unwinding before bed, especially if you need to relieve pain or stress.
q........w
June 23, 2024
Euphoric
Talkative
Just brought this home and enjoyed it tn. Good body high and in a positive headspace. Cresco🙏🏻
j........3
Yesterday
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
so much deep red hair in this one the buds themselves are almost entirely that color, with a bit of Olive sticking through, and littered with tiny crystals. This is a nice sweet, earthy one, with a bit of a sweet vanilla undertone. tastes and tokes super smooth. Gives off a strong body hgh and definitely reminiscent of that old time “Christmas bud” from over 30 years ago. I am an OG stoner, and loved it. Definitely can help with pain PTSD and sleep.