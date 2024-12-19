so much deep red hair in this one the buds themselves are almost entirely that color, with a bit of Olive sticking through, and littered with tiny crystals. This is a nice sweet, earthy one, with a bit of a sweet vanilla undertone. tastes and tokes super smooth. Gives off a strong body hgh and definitely reminiscent of that old time “Christmas bud” from over 30 years ago. I am an OG stoner, and loved it. Definitely can help with pain PTSD and sleep.