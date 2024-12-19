HybridTHC 26%CBD

White Wookie

  • White Wookie effects are mostly calming.

    White Wookie potency is higher THC than average.

White Wookie is a hybrid weed strain bred by The Green Bee from a genetic cross of Pink Lady x Brown Birdie and released in 2022. This strain is ideal for consumers and patients seeking pain relief, with an aromatic blend of pepper, floral, and lemon notes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Wookie, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

White Wookie strain effects

Feelings

Uplifted

Happy

Euphoric

White Wookie strain helps with

  • Insomnia
    66% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Pain
    66% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    66% of people say it helps with Stress
White Wookie strain reviews

December 19, 2024
Nice and potent, very relaxing. Perfect for unwinding before bed, especially if you need to relieve pain or stress.
June 23, 2024
Just brought this home and enjoyed it tn. Good body high and in a positive headspace. Cresco🙏🏻
Yesterday
so much deep red hair in this one the buds themselves are almost entirely that color, with a bit of Olive sticking through, and littered with tiny crystals. This is a nice sweet, earthy one, with a bit of a sweet vanilla undertone. tastes and tokes super smooth. Gives off a strong body hgh and definitely reminiscent of that old time “Christmas bud” from over 30 years ago. I am an OG stoner, and loved it. Definitely can help with pain PTSD and sleep.
