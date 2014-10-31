White Zombie is a potent hybrid strain with cerebrally-focused effects conducive for creative endeavors and stress relief. While this strain likely contains some Zombie OG genetics, it's also possible that White Zombie's maker was just a diehard Rob Zombie fan. Its euphoric and relaxing effects make it a perfect remedy for anxiety and depression, but come prepared with enough lazy activities: the psychoactivity of this strain is long-lasting.
Effects
