Hybrid

White Zombie is a potent hybrid strain with cerebrally-focused effects conducive for creative endeavors and stress relief. While this strain likely contains some Zombie OG genetics, it's also possible that White Zombie's maker was just a diehard Rob Zombie fan. Its euphoric and relaxing effects make it a perfect remedy for anxiety and depression, but come prepared with enough lazy activities: the psychoactivity of this strain is long-lasting.

 

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

167 reported effects from 48 people

    Reviews

    67

    Show all

    Avatar for DylanplayswithDemons
    Member since 2012
    My mom grew this for her dispensary. She gave me some and I have to say it is my favorite strain yet. Such an amazing head high and an equally great body high. The whole night I felt in a different world and the high lasted so long. It relieve a lot of stress and the whole time I got a feeling that ...
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricUplifted
    Avatar for Damien
    Member since 2012
    Excellent strain. I smoke one small joint, and can have almost a whole week of relief from depression and near-dangerous fits of rage.
    Reported
    feelings
    HappyUplifted
    Avatar for blazin520
    Member since 2012
    I have really bad anxiety and depression, and some hybrids hit me bad in the anxiety end, but not this one. The buds were nice, and the taste, oh man, nice, my friend compared it to the taste of an old fashioned cigar. I am a White Zombie fan, so yes I was drawn to this before since I had never hear...
    Reported
    feelings
    ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
    Avatar for Anonymous
    Member since 2010
    I picked up a dime bag of this with my new bong, got really high for a good hour and a half. Got a good smooth burn and a body buzz just as strong as the mind high. A good strain to sit back and watch TV too, play video games, be lazy and relaxed.
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEuphoric
    Avatar for chefpigie
    Member since 2012
    woke up w/ a hell of a headache . medicated myself, and felt much better within a half hour........... BUY AGAIN: hell yeah
    Reported
    feelings
    EnergeticEuphoricTalkative
