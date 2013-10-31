If you’re looking to transform into a flesh-eating monster, Zombie OG is not the choice for you. After a taste of this indica, the only thing you’ll be hungry for are the cold cuts in the fridge (though you may be too catatonic to get up and grab them). Heavy and lethargic, this cross between OG Kush and Blackberry has been a favorite among those suffering from muscle spasms and acute pain. Due to its strong sedative effects, don’t expect to have the energy to rampage the city. This strain is best used at nighttime, when you’re not expecting to do much of anything.