ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Zombie OG

Zombie OG

If you’re looking to transform into a flesh-eating monster, Zombie OG is not the choice for you. After a taste of this indica, the only thing you’ll be hungry for are the cold cuts in the fridge (though you may be too catatonic to get up and grab them). Heavy and lethargic, this cross between OG Kush and Blackberry has been a favorite among those suffering from muscle spasms and acute pain. Due to its strong sedative effects, don’t expect to have the energy to rampage the city. This strain is best used at nighttime, when you’re not expecting to do much of anything.

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

Relaxed 69%
Sleepy 55%
Happy 54%
Euphoric 44%
Giggly 33%
Dry mouth 38%
Dizzy 13%
Dry eyes 11%
Paranoid 10%
Headache 6%

WOW! love this!! happy ,giggly like the good old days!! #1 strain in my books! PLEASE someone(dispensary) in phx. get a hold of this!!! cant find any , WAH!!!!
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
As a woman with strong cycles I need a good indica that puts me down.. PMS, cramps, bloating, unable to sleep due to discomfort, bitchy-ness... Been trying Zombie and it's something special. Can't wait to make edibles out of it so I can feel it more in my body.
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
What's that I smell? Lavender, you say...First thing I picked up was the linalool and the pinene. Flower is dark green with tricomes galore. I think Zombie OG has a terpene profile, and THC to CBD ratio that may benefit people looking to reduce pain and experience positive mood enhancement. Look for...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedRelaxed
Never go to work while smoking this.... my boss nearly fired me lol Other than that best weed u can have really although now i prefer K- train
EnergeticGigglyHappyTinglyUplifted
Okay. So. You guys (Leafly) need to get the strain Zombie Stomp on here. I'll just leave a review on this strain. Mat Lee and Mr. Doobee leave good reviews about it, if you can actually find information about it. Anywho, this supposedly indica leaning strain gives more of a head high when consumed ...
CreativeTalkative
