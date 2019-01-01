Bred by Green Team Genetics out of Massachusetts, Whoopie PIe is a cross of White Louis x Cookie Pebbles and Pie 95. Whoopie Pie was bred for tightly packed nugs that put out a creamy, chocolate, and cherry terpene profile that will turn heads.
