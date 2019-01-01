ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Whoopie Pie
  • Leafly flower of Whoopie Pie

Hybrid

Whoopie Pie

Whoopie Pie

Bred by Green Team Genetics out of Massachusetts, Whoopie PIe is a cross of White Louis x Cookie Pebbles and Pie 95. Whoopie Pie was bred for tightly packed nugs that put out a creamy, chocolate, and cherry terpene profile that will turn heads.

 

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review