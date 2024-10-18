WiFi Cake reviews
WiFi Cake reviews
s........1
October 18, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Uplifted
Amazing strain. I put the eighth I got of this in my Megatoke and it was awesome. It kicks in fast and it makes you feel like your above clouds. Probably one of the best indicas I have had in little while.
K........e
January 24, 2024
Creative
Focused
Good weed overall, got it for a good deal too, overall one of the best for its price