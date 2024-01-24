stock photo similar to WiFi Cake
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
WiFi Cake
Wifi Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and White Fire OG. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Wifi Cake is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Wifi Cake typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Wifi Cake’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Wifi Cake, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
WiFi Cake strain effects
WiFi Cake strain reviews
January 24, 2024
October 18, 2024
