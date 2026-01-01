Wil-C is a hybrid weed strain that is a genetic cross between Wilson and Emergen-C. Wil-C typically contains between 15% and 20% THC. Consumers report a diverse range of effects, including feelings of relaxation, euphoria, and creativity, making it a versatile strain suitable for various occasions. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Wil-C to relieve chronic pain, stress, and anxiety. The breeder responsible for Wil-C is Masonic Smoker, adding to the strain's air of mystery. Bred by Masonic Smoker, Wil-C packs earthy, citrus, and herbal notes. It typically costs between $10 and $15 per gram, making it a reasonably priced option for curious connoisseurs. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Wil-C, we encourage you to share your experience by leaving a strain review.