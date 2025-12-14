Wild Cherry
Wild Cherry
WiC
Hybrid
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
Tree fruit
Strawberry
Grape
Wild Cherry effects are mostly energizing.
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Wild Cherry strain effects
Reported by 10 real people like you
Wild Cherry strain flavors
Wild Cherry strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
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Wild Cherry strain reviews(10)
Read all reviews
d........y
December 14, 2025
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Tingly
Harvested 8-19-24 by Driven Grow LLC., MI., Branded: Redemption. 24.74% cannaboids, 20.94% ThC, .04% CBD. Sweet, dank, peppery, herbed tea, lemon-grapefruit sour, nose tingle. Neon green buds, army-green terp postules, scarce orange hairs, coated thick with white sparkling trichomes. Caked thick in crecives if bud. Lumpy buds that break into small balls. Light green flower with sparkling trichomes throughout. Glowing Neon buds. Gas nose tingle,eye pressure, ear pressure, Sativa head rush. Energized, tingly, excited, slight Sativa anxiety. Tasted of lemon-grapefruit, smooth smoke, immediate warm Sativa head rush, eye pressure and ear pressure. Grapefuit sour after taste. Solid euphoria, just a touch of "sharpness" in this Sativa that produces anxiety.
j........e
October 2, 2025
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Gotta vape cart from ledgend in NJ 90 percent THC shyts no joke amazing strawberry cherry like flavor giggly sleepy high keep a fridge near by
d........5
April 6, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Disposable live resin vape cart from Redemption. Made me feel happy and chilled out, might have triggered my appetite but I hadn’t eaten that morning and was hungry most likely because of that. Definitely made my eyelids feel heavy, but not in a sleepy way. Definitely messed up my short term memory, felt like snapshots. Good for watching something funny and eat my heart out. Didn’t energize me significantly but made me feel more willing to get up and do stuff. Minor dry mouth.