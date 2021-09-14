Wild Cherry reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Wild Cherry.
Wild Cherry strain effects
Reported by 8 real people like you
Wild Cherry strain flavors
Wild Cherry strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Wild Cherry reviews
e........i
September 14, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Awesome sativa! I vaporized this cartridge form and it's a racey sativa hybrid! It tastes like a bowl of cherries on the inhale, and it feels like you want to start your day on your exhale. This is one of my favorite wake and bake strains. Great for my adhd. It can compliment or often replace Adderall.
d........5
April 6, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Disposable live resin vape cart from Redemption. Made me feel happy and chilled out, might have triggered my appetite but I hadn’t eaten that morning and was hungry most likely because of that. Definitely made my eyelids feel heavy, but not in a sleepy way. Definitely messed up my short term memory, felt like snapshots. Good for watching something funny and eat my heart out. Didn’t energize me significantly but made me feel more willing to get up and do stuff. Minor dry mouth.
p........5
July 13, 2024
Aroused
Happy
Hirny
e........4
February 1, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Happy
The taste is amazing on inhale as well as exhale!! Next to Green Crack this is one of my favorites!
s........7
July 8, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
This is a really good sativa dominant hybrid. It doesn’t give you the jitters and/or paranoia like a lot of Sativa dominant strains. Really great strain for on-the-go or creative endeavors.
S........8
August 8, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
fire bud, smooth, dense,