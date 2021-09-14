Disposable live resin vape cart from Redemption. Made me feel happy and chilled out, might have triggered my appetite but I hadn’t eaten that morning and was hungry most likely because of that. Definitely made my eyelids feel heavy, but not in a sleepy way. Definitely messed up my short term memory, felt like snapshots. Good for watching something funny and eat my heart out. Didn’t energize me significantly but made me feel more willing to get up and do stuff. Minor dry mouth.