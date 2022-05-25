Wilson reviews
B........S
May 25, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
I suffer from extreme anxiety this strain actually healthy pulled my head out of my ass from time to time if you have anxiety you might want to try it small doses in the beginning you know how it is I'm dabbing this shit. Very smooth taste easy on the palate really clean earthy sweet exhale.
t........s
January 3, 2022
Focused
Happy
Talkative
Apple slices and cheese smoked this this with an Area 51 high hemp 😤😤😤😤😤😤😤😤😤😤☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩
g........9
March 23, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Hungry
Amazing!!!! Tropical flavors!! I feel like an air head... It very calming talkative and eat food kind of herb. You just have to try it... You wont be mad at it....
G........k
June 20, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
It smells fruity, like berries, almost candy-like. The high is sharp, a focused euphoria that isn't overpowering. It mellows out with a mild mental heightened sense, but very relaxed. Got it from Matter. called Wilson! Zero. This even kind of dry was fire. Solid solid buzz that feels to me slightly sativa, focused with a nice body mellow sensation. I feel great right now.
m........y
October 22, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Uplifted
Me- “feels like you’ve been laying on a breezy warm beach all day” My BF- “I don’t feel anything” Goes in the kitchen, comes out 10 minutes later singing Nelly Furtado’s-I’m Like a Bird
j........n
February 7, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
I generally don’t like hybrids, I’m a strong sativa girl, but the budtender suggested this, and the green goddess was right as always. This stuff is awesome. I have always been a very anxious person to the point of anxiety attacks often. This alleviated worries, stress, ruminating and anxiety It’s a very Stony high. Definitely will be on the buy list.
l........9
December 21, 2022
Perfect herb! A nice hit slams your cranium and your buzzing hard for about half an hour, then levels off into what you would want from a sativa in that you can be productive if you want
c........1
July 29, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Solid strain! Flavor and aroma is like burned tropical fruit and hints of cheese. Gets you baked pretty quickly and focused.