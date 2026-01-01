Wise Guy is a slightly sativa-dominant hybrid (~60% sativa / 40% indica) bred from Gorilla Butter × Orange Cannoli and known for its bold, gassy and citrusy profile with fruity undertones. With THC commonly in the mid-20s to upper-20s (~24–29%), this strain greets the senses with citrus-driven gas and spicy earth backed by sweet fruit flavor. The effects begin with a clear-headed, uplifting cerebral rush that enhances focus, positivity, and social ease, while a light, grounding body feel keeps the experience balanced. Its terpene bouquet led by beta-Caryophyllene, d-Limonene, and alpha-Humulene helps shape a well-rounded profile that’s great for boosting mood, staying productive, or unwinding without heavy sedation. If you’ve tried Wise Guy, leave it a review and let others know what you think!