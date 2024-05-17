stock photo similar to Orange Cannoli
Hybrid

Orange Cannoli

Orange Cannoli is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Tropicanna Cookies and Don Mega. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Orange Cannoli is known to have an average THC content of around 22%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Solfire Gardens, Orange Cannoli features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Orange Cannoli typically ranges from $12-$16 per gram. We are still learning about Orange Cannolis effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Orange Cannoli, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Orange Cannoli

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Orange Cannoli strain effects

Reported by 1 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Uplifted

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Orange Cannoli products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Orange Cannoli near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Orange Cannoli strain reviews1

May 17, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
if you ever needed a strain to have your back, this is the one. this is the strain i recommend for people who write, make music, etc. this strain will keep you locked in for hours and for me personally only 3-4 big hits is all i need to keep it going
2 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Orange Cannoli strain genetics

Strain parent
Tdm
The Don Mega
parent
Orange Cannoli
OC
Orange Cannoli