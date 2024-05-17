stock photo similar to Orange Cannoli
Orange Cannoli
Orange Cannoli is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Tropicanna Cookies and Don Mega. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Orange Cannoli is known to have an average THC content of around 22%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Solfire Gardens, Orange Cannoli features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Orange Cannoli typically ranges from $12-$16 per gram. We are still learning about Orange Cannolis effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Orange Cannoli, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
