Wolfberry by Wolf Genetics is “a secret blend of old world genetics that delivers unique flavors and aromas,” as described by the grower. This balanced hybrid cross expresses tall, lanky stalks with fiercely resinous buds that smell of hashish, berries, and mango. Due to the stretchy nature of this plant, structural support may be needed during cultivation. The flavors expressed by the rock hard nugs of Wolfberry are a tasty melange of pine, black pepper, and dried fruit. The delicious flavors lead into Wolfberry’s intense mental high, which gradually gives way to relaxing physical effects as the buzz matures.