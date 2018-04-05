ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Wolfberry
  • Leafly flower of Wolfberry

Hybrid

Wolfberry

Wolfberry

Wolfberry by Wolf Genetics is “a secret blend of old world genetics that delivers unique flavors and aromas,” as described by the grower. This balanced hybrid cross expresses tall, lanky stalks with fiercely resinous buds that smell of hashish, berries, and mango. Due to the stretchy nature of this plant, structural support may be needed during cultivation. The flavors expressed by the rock hard nugs of Wolfberry are a tasty melange of pine, black pepper, and dried fruit. The delicious flavors lead into Wolfberry’s intense mental high, which gradually gives way to relaxing physical effects as the buzz matures.    

 

Reviews

2

Avatar for ZesterTester
Member since 2017
OMG this strain destroyed my brain lol... Such a powerful brain high in the beginning I felt my brain is out of my head... But a bit later the more relaxing buzz has come And made it feel like a more balanced hybrid With an interesting combination of body high And powerful cerebral high
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
write a review