Wonder Bread strain effects

Feelings

Energetic

Euphoric

Happy

Wonder Bread strain helps with

  • Depression
    40% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    20% of people say it helps with Stress

October 29, 2023
Fire asf if you get some real wonder bread you'll be amazed no wonder it's one of Bob Marley's old parents strains kid aka Wonder bread 🍞
March 9, 2024
I tried this strain by ‘The Hemp Doctor’ brand and I actually kinda like it. Its smooth pulling, smells like butter actually, and can lock you down like a warehouse🫵🏽 All around great strain for experienced smokers
October 17, 2024
got from only gas to my doorstep on the way got from dispo close to me to compare it's 26% and the only gas is 31% I'll update comparison of contents and lol most dispos sell hyped up pgr hemp
April 27, 2024
A fave since my first try. Smooth and buttery, calming and elevating.
June 28, 2024
I’m not gonna lie this strain is gas, lives up to the name, kinda genuinely tastes like bread. In a good way of course, it’s got a good nose on it, smells great. Gets you fried. All in all it’s a good strain.
