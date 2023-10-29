Wonder Bread reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Wonder Bread.
Wonder Bread strain effects
Wonder Bread strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
Wonder Bread reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
p........6
October 29, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Fire asf if you get some real wonder bread you'll be amazed no wonder it's one of Bob Marley's old parents strains kid aka Wonder bread 🍞
d........8
March 9, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
I tried this strain by ‘The Hemp Doctor’ brand and I actually kinda like it. Its smooth pulling, smells like butter actually, and can lock you down like a warehouse🫵🏽 All around great strain for experienced smokers
j........6
October 17, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
got from only gas to my doorstep on the way got from dispo close to me to compare it's 26% and the only gas is 31% I'll update comparison of contents and lol most dispos sell hyped up pgr hemp
s........y
April 27, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
A fave since my first try. Smooth and buttery, calming and elevating.
d........n
June 28, 2024
Focused
Happy
I’m not gonna lie this strain is gas, lives up to the name, kinda genuinely tastes like bread. In a good way of course, it’s got a good nose on it, smells great. Gets you fried. All in all it’s a good strain.