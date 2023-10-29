stock photo similar to Wonder Bread
Wonder Bread, AKA Wonderbread is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Great White Shark and Lamb’s Bread. This strain is known for its uplifting and euphoric effects that can boost your mood and creativity. Wonderbread is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Wonderbread effects include happy, energetic, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Wonderbread when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and fatigue. Bred by Wonderbrett, Wonderbread features flavors like citrus, sweet, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Wonderbread typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Wonderbread has a bright green appearance with orange hairs and frosty trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Wonderbread, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Wonder Bread strain effects

Reported by 5 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Happy

Wonder Bread strain helps with

  • Depression
    40% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    20% of people say it helps with Stress
Wonder Bread strain reviews5

October 29, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Fire asf if you get some real wonder bread you'll be amazed no wonder it's one of Bob Marley's old parents strains kid aka Wonder bread 🍞
7 people found this helpful
March 9, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
I tried this strain by ‘The Hemp Doctor’ brand and I actually kinda like it. Its smooth pulling, smells like butter actually, and can lock you down like a warehouse🫵🏽 All around great strain for experienced smokers
3 people found this helpful
October 17, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
got from only gas to my doorstep on the way got from dispo close to me to compare it's 26% and the only gas is 31% I'll update comparison of contents and lol most dispos sell hyped up pgr hemp
1 person found this helpful
Read all reviews

