Wonder Bread
aka Wonderbread
Wonder Bread, AKA Wonderbread is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Great White Shark and Lamb’s Bread. This strain is known for its uplifting and euphoric effects that can boost your mood and creativity. Wonderbread is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Wonderbread effects include happy, energetic, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Wonderbread when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and fatigue. Bred by Wonderbrett, Wonderbread features flavors like citrus, sweet, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Wonderbread typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Wonderbread has a bright green appearance with orange hairs and frosty trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Wonderbread, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Wonder Bread strain effects
Wonder Bread strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
