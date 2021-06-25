Loading…
Wonka Bars #13 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Wonka Bars #13.

Wonka Bars #13 effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
Happy
16% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
16% of people report feeling energetic

ReviewsNo Reviews

