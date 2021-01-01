Loading…
Wonka Bars #13

THC 26%CBD Myrcene

Wonka Bars #13 effects are mostly energizing.

Wonka Bars #13 potency is higher than average.

energetic

Wonka Bars #13 is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Wonka Bars #13. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Wonka Bars #13 effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Energetic
16% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
16% of people report feeling happy

Wonka Bars #13 reviews6

Wonka Bars #13 terpenes

The most abundant terpene in Wonka Bars #13 is myrcene, followed by limonene and caryophyllene.

Dominant terpene

Myrcene (herbal)

Other terpenes

Limonene(citrus)Caryophyllene(pepper)

