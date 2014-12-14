ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
A sativa-dominant cross between Pandora's Box and Querkle, Wonka's Bubblicious has a taste reminiscent of Bubblicious bubble gum from your childhood. Taste is known to subtly change flavors and tones over the period of two minutes, similar to Wonka's candy (thus the name). 

    Avatar for Easy
    Member since 2012
    This brand new strain called Wonka’s Bubblicious looks as intriguing as it sounds. The buds are very well manicured spears that are light green with a metallic hue. The hairs on this bud are very distinctive and range from dark red to platinum blond. This bud is covered in trichs that are small a...
    CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyUplifted
    Avatar for tyl3rbrown
    Member since 2014
    I have tried a lot of strains, and have been disappointed in a lot of strains. This is by far my all time strain of cannabis. The perfect balance for my personal needs of sativa and indica. God bless you horticulture father Wonka's Bubbalicious, God Bless Him/Her!
    ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
    Avatar for jimmybh
    Member since 2012
    Just tried this and had to review it! Craziest smell, taste and high I have had in years. Smells of well yes, bubble gum but there is some other mix of berry and subtle musk, but I can't put my nose on it. The taste is equally as alluring but also equally pleasing and does change over the period of ...
    Happy
    Avatar for Jigilub
    Member since 2015
    The dispensery promised it changed flavors, and it does! Wonderful high, good for social anxiety.
    EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
    Avatar for Isaachall777
    Member since 2012
    A very nice Strain. When i picked some up i smelt it and i could smell a pleasant smell of bubblegum. Whilst smoking it, the flavor changed which was an interesting experience. So if your out for something different, this is well worth picking up. Great taste and an even better high
    EnergeticEuphoricHappy
    Pandora's Box
    Querkle
    Wonka's Bubblicious

