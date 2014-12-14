A sativa-dominant cross between Pandora's Box and Querkle, Wonka's Bubblicious has a taste reminiscent of Bubblicious bubble gum from your childhood. Taste is known to subtly change flavors and tones over the period of two minutes, similar to Wonka's candy (thus the name).
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.