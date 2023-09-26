I have personally been "highly" invested in the "million strains" game...pun intended.. came across this Wowzers at a dispensary in Massachusetts. I have already spoken both Runtz, as well as Rainbow Chip, which i really enjoyed. especially it being a cheaper, somewhat lower THC % 18. however, I was on a mission for some Garlic Chip and was told they just received a new strain called Wowzers #13. So I grabbed a half zip of it being it was a great price for the lineage and thc%, couldn't pass it up. as I embark and slowly crack open the "Rhythm" containing this amazing looking, great smelling piff. great buds, super dense and not a leaf to find. all nug with Wowzers. crack this resinous nug open and the purple hue darkens on the blinding gleaming crystals and entwine it with the nice red hairs that look glued to the bud.... ne ways. I have terrible stress and anxiety issues. thus rendering sleep and relaxation difficult.. This strain is one of the best for the price. so much so I am making my first review for it. trying to put on for this nice relaxing strain. hits the lungs like a hammer but has a nice unique taste.. recommended for sure as a worth it if you can find it.