Wowzers reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Wowzers.
Wowzers strain effects
Wowzers strain helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Stress
- 60% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 30% of people say it helps with Depression
Wowzers reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
b........3
September 26, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Got a quarter of wowzers #7 at Plant in milbury ma. for $40 out the door. Place is a hidden gem, they do all their own growing and processing on site.
J........9
September 8, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
I have personally been "highly" invested in the "million strains" game...pun intended.. came across this Wowzers at a dispensary in Massachusetts. I have already spoken both Runtz, as well as Rainbow Chip, which i really enjoyed. especially it being a cheaper, somewhat lower THC % 18. however, I was on a mission for some Garlic Chip and was told they just received a new strain called Wowzers #13. So I grabbed a half zip of it being it was a great price for the lineage and thc%, couldn't pass it up. as I embark and slowly crack open the "Rhythm" containing this amazing looking, great smelling piff. great buds, super dense and not a leaf to find. all nug with Wowzers. crack this resinous nug open and the purple hue darkens on the blinding gleaming crystals and entwine it with the nice red hairs that look glued to the bud.... ne ways. I have terrible stress and anxiety issues. thus rendering sleep and relaxation difficult.. This strain is one of the best for the price. so much so I am making my first review for it. trying to put on for this nice relaxing strain. hits the lungs like a hammer but has a nice unique taste.. recommended for sure as a worth it if you can find it.
M........1
January 15, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Talkative
Really great flower! My partner had some and looked over at me and said is this Xanax because all my anxiety is gone. Wasn't an energizing high, but just enough of an uplift energy wise, mixed with anxiety and depression uplift. Would get again for sure, not one I would just kick back and smoke all day though.
F........9
November 17, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
So basically I got a pre roll for free at this event I was working at. I thought nothing of it, wasn’t impressed with the smell or the terp level. Fast forward 2 months to right now. I put about .2 in my vaporizer and holy shit. My girl and I are in disbelief. I found the holy grail in a pre roll I assumed was ASS. The taste is runtzy and a little peppery. Now I’m getting some tomorrow from the dispensary that’s fortunately selling it near me. Word from the not so wise: never judge a strain until you try it. Incredible.
S........e
July 9, 2024
Sleepy
Dry eyes
Wasn't all that for a five-star bought it from find company was disappointed
j........5
September 4, 2023
This strain is 95% paranoia free and leaves you functional and in a pleasant mood.
n........3
August 2, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Wowzerz..is by far a unique high for me, within 5 to 7 minutes I started feeling the effects of euphoria(1) were at first it really opens your eyes to your life souroundings, with a follow up of being Lazer focused(#2) on the euphorical effect(#1) like an epiphany.. tbh. I felt super uplifted(#3) and new exactly my next steps in life 💯
l........t
November 22, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
One word: WOWZERS!!! Fucking a right, if a name ever fit! Got a perfectly grown, manicured, 3.5g jar by Gabriel Cannabis, a top top shelf grower here in WA. The definition of eye candy, shades of purples and green, crazy orange hairs, just frosted...I mean FROSTED! The smell is sweet, spicy, minty, gassy funk. The taste is just ridiculous...any attempt to describe on my part would fail. Just candy...you can taste the lineage in this batch. Sweet and spicy, and smooth...no coughing. Ash Burns to white...perfect. The high is a happy euphoric spacey stoney warm relaxing indica leaning...starts with a bang though, had to sit down after inhaling a huge bonghit. WOWZERS! Swirling cerebral floaty headrush...not for novices. The terps...all about terps! Even the packaging is perfect from Gabriel, jar with the WOWZERS Exotic Genetics logo on purple...don't miss this one. 😎💨👍