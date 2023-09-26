Wowzers
Wowzers is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Runtz and Strawberries & Cream. This strain is a colorful and potent delight that produces a euphoric and relaxing high. Wowzers is 25%-30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Wowzers effects include feeling happy, relaxed, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Wowzers when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and appetite loss. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Wowzers features flavors like sweet, fruity, and spicy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Wowzers typically ranges from $50-$70 per eighth. Wowzers is a rare and exclusive strain that is hard to find in the market. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Wowzers, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Wowzers strain effects
Wowzers strain helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Stress
- 60% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 30% of people say it helps with Depression
