X-Files reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain X-Files.

Reviews

9

Avatar for YOURLOCALKUSHMAN
Member since 2014
Shit'll get you believing that the truth is out there, that's for damn sure
Avatar for MrsCPTAmerica
Member since 2015
The scent and flavor is out of this world. Very relaxing, hard hitter from the get go. I prefer sativas typically, but enjoy indicas for wind-down on work nights and this is the ticket, kick back and put your feet up feel.
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for folife420
Member since 2015
very nice strain between sour gap an kush mellowing euphoric high as well uplifting nice middle day strain or maybe being with a partner overall dope strain
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for bbwburner
Member since 2015
Can't stop buying it 👍👍
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for bobbysmokessour
Member since 2015
Very stinky when broken up. It lacks the diesel taste that everyone around here loves. But still, quality herbs.
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for glossylips68
Member since 2015
Smells nice! Taste great! It really took the edge off my old ladies bad hip. Love this place! Today was my first day in the store and owner was Awesome.
ArousedEuphoricRelaxedTingly
Avatar for whistlerspapa
Member since 2015
X-files is like first encounters of the alien kind! It's definitely a classified strain bringing back some traditional funky flavor with new age notes to please the most picky connoisseur. Phenotype seed co. founded in Central Oregon created a mega hybrid formed with the lineage of Purple Drank x Ma...
EnergeticFocusedUplifted