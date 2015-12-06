Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
The scent and flavor is out of this world. Very relaxing, hard hitter from the get go. I prefer sativas typically, but enjoy indicas for wind-down on work nights and this is the ticket, kick back and put your feet up feel.
X-files is like first encounters of the alien kind! It's definitely a classified strain bringing back some traditional funky flavor with new age notes to please the most picky connoisseur. Phenotype seed co. founded in Central Oregon created a mega hybrid formed with the lineage of Purple Drank x Ma...