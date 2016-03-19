ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
X-tra Chz, bred by MTG Seeds, is a hybrid cross between Cheese #1 and Cheese Bomb. Like its parent strains, X-tra Chz takes on a pungent aroma and a dark purple-blue coloration. The upbeat effects feed creativity and social energy, making this strain a good choice for those wishing to stay active and productive. 

X-TRA CHZ is one of my favorite strains but I tend to like anything Cheese related. ;) Smoked a fat bowl of this and proceeded to stare at the wall for a little longer than expected. Caution!
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Cheese
