Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
X-tra Chz, bred by MTG Seeds, is a hybrid cross between Cheese #1 and Cheese Bomb. Like its parent strains, X-tra Chz takes on a pungent aroma and a dark purple-blue coloration. The upbeat effects feed creativity and social energy, making this strain a good choice for those wishing to stay active and productive.