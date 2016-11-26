ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
X-Wing reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain X-Wing.

Reviews

16

Avatar for Dadbud420
Member since 2019
Got a 1/4 of it from the dispensary because I like indica and Star Wars. Was not let down by this. Love it for my evening dog walking smoke.
HappyHungrySleepy
Avatar for brickie74
Member since 2017
I love it....bought a 1/4 oz. of popcorn buds and every time I grind a bud or two it smells and feels amazing. Mine had a fairly strong citrusy smell with a touch of pine and a faint diesel secondary smell. After grinding..... it was very sticky and burned just right (nice and slow but completely) i...
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for jahvuk
Member since 2015
loved it at 26% helped me relax and great for insomnia. Similar to Bio-Jesus in it's knock ya out qualities.
HappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for Doodle-Oop
Member since 2017
This is a potent batch for me! It makes me sleepy but oddly enough not lazy. It's very relaxing. So if you want to sit back and not think about much this is the strain for you. Great for bedtime!
FocusedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for stacy28
Member since 2016
This spicy 'gem'......leaves a wonderful pungent spicy after taste in your mouth.have a towel for your mouth. It will be dripping with saliva.......gives a great head buzz...... while giving a nice body buzz. Is now on my favorites list.
Avatar for xanadou0726
Member since 2015
A potent, heavy handed indica.... great for chilling before bed. Beautiful flower covered in crystals and bits of lavender.
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for WhiteWabit
Member since 2017
X-wing new strain in the area pharmacy's .. tested just over 25% .. Can feel the Indica body buzzz but with a bit of a head high too .. Great if under weight and need the munchies .. keep a sack full of snacks on hand .. did also have a very bad case of dry mouth .. Pain relief was above average w...
Avatar for N30shadow
Member since 2017
great flavors but if a male x wing plant pollenates a female deathstar is that plants reenacting Star Wars?
