Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
I love it....bought a 1/4 oz. of popcorn buds and every time I grind a bud or two it smells and feels amazing. Mine had a fairly strong citrusy smell with a touch of pine and a faint diesel secondary smell. After grinding..... it was very sticky and burned just right (nice and slow but completely) i...
This spicy 'gem'......leaves a wonderful pungent spicy after taste in your mouth.have a towel for your mouth. It will be dripping with saliva.......gives a great head buzz...... while giving a nice body buzz. Is now on my favorites list.
X-wing new strain in the area pharmacy's .. tested just over 25% .. Can feel the Indica body buzzz but with a bit of a head high too .. Great if under weight and need the munchies .. keep a sack full of snacks on hand .. did also have a very bad case of dry mouth ..
Pain relief was above average w...