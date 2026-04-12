YEET reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain YEET.
YEET reviews
d........8
April 12, 2026
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
This strain has made it to my top 5… I’m an experienced smoker and it’s rare that I can get that giddy, LOL geeked feeling anymore, especially in this political climate. But YEET does it for me. I smoke a bowl and I’m transported back in time to high school, chillin with friends, without a care in the world ☺️
f........9
April 3, 2026
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
...yeah but you can't just buy it, and smoke it in your state...it's illegal. only delta 9 for you. and this shit 🔥