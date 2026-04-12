YEET
YEET
YEE
Hybrid
Energetic
Creative
Talkative
Lemon
Earthy
YEET effects are mostly energizing.
YEET is a hybrid strain bred in collaboration between Umami Seed Co and Watson Supply, from a genetic cross of Ya Hemi x Cold Heat. You definitely won’t want to yeet this one—it grows into eye-catching buds in purple, green, and even streaks of yellow and blue. YEET tastes like summer, with sweet melon, lime, and gasoline terps. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed YEET, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
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YEET strain reviews(3)
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d........8
April 12, 2026
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
This strain has made it to my top 5… I’m an experienced smoker and it’s rare that I can get that giddy, LOL geeked feeling anymore, especially in this political climate. But YEET does it for me. I smoke a bowl and I’m transported back in time to high school, chillin with friends, without a care in the world ☺️
f........9
April 3, 2026
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
...yeah but you can't just buy it, and smoke it in your state...it's illegal. only delta 9 for you. and this shit 🔥