g........w
March 9, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
This might be my new favorite strain for day-to-day use. The effect was noticeable without being too strong too fast, so I felt really in control of my high. The effects were uplifting and happy while also being very relaxing and calming. I still felt functional, while more happy and chill. I have yet to notice any significant negative side effects: no dry mouth, no headache, no paranoia, no extreme munchies.
P........r
October 7, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Extremely interesting smells, unique terps, truly exotic flavor. However that’s not why I smoke. The high was lacking, kind of a generic buzz that wanted to be more than it was, maybe this strain will get better with time but right now the high is a little underwhelming. Looking forward to trying this again in the future from Cookies.
j........4
October 8, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
I found it pleasurable. It's like Hybrid Wedding Cake but not as euphoric. But my smoke wasn't that much, so I feel that with a bigger hit, it will be more powerful. It's definitely an even hybrid that I enjoy.
A........s
September 14, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
nice and smooth... loving the cookies.
w........y
June 29, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
I feel happy, front of my head feels numb in a good way
j........4
April 18, 2024
Focused
Happy
Sleepy
I enjoyed it. It made me feel better and be able to finally sleep well. But it was great.
s........3
February 9, 2024
Relaxed
Tried edible 50mg felt relaxed body that’s it didn’t really feel high but when I did it was for like 30 mins
s........6
April 23, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
“Yellow Roses” from Cookies is a cross of Wedding Cake x Roses strains. Very nice floral taste, definitely an Indica strain, not a daytime hybrid. Made me happy, hungry, and sleepy at the end. My Yellow Roses bag was only 21% Thc, so this strain is perfect for less experienced smokers, I love Wedding Cake, and even though this is a Cookies strain, I wouldn’t buy it again, maybe for $30, but only if it was $30. I prefer the Mexican Flan, Golden Gate Bridge, or Ridgeline Lantz strains. SJ IL Rec.